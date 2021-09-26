Preyung and Kiddo Kulprit release single

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

FRESH from announcing that he will release his album, Bubblepopped, Preyung (real name Prince Ngwenya) is showing no signs of slowing down.

This comes at the wake of releasing a single entitled Worth It which serves as a preamble to the release of the album.

The single features rapper Nkosiyabo ‘Kiddo Kulprit’ Maposa.

The song fosters a message of hope amidst stereotypes that artistes in the “hood” face.

“It’s a basic song that talks of hope, expressing the things we face as human beings in life. It talks about challenges we face even in our upbringing, be it at home outside home. This is your pick-me-up song that gives one self-belief. Amidst everything that one faces, they should never lose hope or give up because someday, your time to shine will come knocking at your door,” voiced the RnB singer.

The song, which is laced with metaphors, rhymes and bars from Kiddo Kulprit ,was released on YouTube on the 19th of September to drumroll the release of the album that will drop later next month after Preyung shoots two videos to escort the album. The album will be a product of Konnect Records and produced by Collin.

In the song, Kiddo relays how people look down upon youths and wants fellow youths to understand that they are worth it, not worthless. – @eMKlass.