Prince Adrie encourages hustling in latest single

TSHIVENDA hip-hop star Prince Adrie has kicked off the year on a high note with the release of a single titled Nwana Wamkalaha.

The track features fellow artist Singer_Bopha, also from the border town of Beitbridge. It was recorded in Musina, a border town in South Africa, and produced by South African producer HDK The Godfather, with the beat crafted by another South African producer, CVK Instrumentals.

The music video was filmed in Beitbridge by Bulawayo-based videographer Keaitse Films.

Prince Adrie said the song aims to motivate the public to adopt a strong work ethic and hustle harder to achieve success.

“The track is titled Nwana Wamkalaha, which means Nwana Wamdhara, or simply my blood. It’s a motivational song encouraging Nwana Wamkalaha to work hard and break the chains of poverty.

Nwana Wamkalaha is also a street lingo that bridges generational gaps, allowing people of different age groups to greet each other warmly.

“In Beitbridge, it has become part of the culture, a friendly term people use in the streets regardless of gender. Everyone is Nwana Wamkalaha. It unites languages like Venda, Shona, Ndebele, and Sotho, among others,” said Prince Adrie.

