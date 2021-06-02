Prince Dube extends Azam stay

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have to wait a bit longer to further cash in on their former striker Prince Dube after he extended his contract with Tanzanian club Azam by two years.

Azam announced Dube’s contact extension on Tuesday and declared that they had no intentions of selling the red-hot striker anytime soon.

Dube signed for Azam from Highlanders in August 2020 in a deal that Bosso reportedly pocketed $50 000.

Bosso inserted a clause in the deal that entitles them to 30 percent of the amount the Tanzanian club sells him for.

The 23-year-old striker has committed his future to the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ despite heavy interest from various clubs in Tanzania, including champions Simba SC.

“We are excited to enter a new two-year contract with our Zimbabwe international striker Prince Dube. That contract will make Dube continue inside the Azam Complex until 2024,” said Azam in a statement.

“Dube, whom we signed this season, has been our key player so far and is our leading scorer in the Mainland League with 14 goals, and apart from that, he has managed 17 goals for the team in all competitions, with the other three coming in the FA Cup. Fear those liars outside there, Dube is going nowhere, he is here at Azam Complex.”

Azam, who sit third on the league table with 60 points, are left with four games, while Simba, who were recently knocked out of the Caf Champions League, are left with nine games and lead the pack with 64 points.