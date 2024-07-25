Prince Dube on target for Young Africans

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS international Prince Dube opened his goal scoring account at Tanzanian giants Young Africans after finding the target in their pre-season friendly match against South African side TS Galaxy yesterday.

Young Africans won the encounter 1-0 courtesy of the Dube goal in the second half of the match.

This match marked Yanga’s second pre-season game.

Their first match was against Bundeslinga side FC Augsburg where they lost 2-1.

In that game, Dube started from the bench.

Dube joined Yanga this month after leaving Azam, where he had a fallout with the club’s executive.