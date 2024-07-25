  • Today Thu, 25 Jul 2024

Prince Dube on target for Young Africans

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS international Prince Dube opened his goal scoring account at Tanzanian giants Young Africans after finding the target in their pre-season friendly match against South African side TS Galaxy yesterday.

Young Africans won the encounter 1-0 courtesy of the Dube goal in the second half of the match.

This match marked Yanga’s second pre-season game.

Their first match was against Bundeslinga side FC Augsburg where they lost 2-1.

In that game, Dube started from the bench.

Dube joined Yanga this month after leaving Azam, where he had a fallout with the club’s executive.

 

