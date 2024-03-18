PRINCE Dube wanted by Al Hilal and Simba

Sports Reporter

CRACK Tanzanian Premiership side Azam FC have confirmed receiving offers for the services of their top Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube.

Abdulkarim Nurdin chief executive officer of Azam confirmed that Al Hilal of Sudan and Simba of Tanzania had officially confirmed with them.

He said no decision had been made as yet.

Dube shocked the club three weeks ago when he called for the termination of his contract.

Dube who only a few months ago got US$150 000 as his signing on fee and earns US$8 000 after taxes is contracted to the club until 2026.

”Yes we have been approached by Al Hilal and Simba,” is all what Nurdin could say.

Highlanders has an interest in his transfer as they are entitled to 30 percent.

Dube wanted out as a free agent.