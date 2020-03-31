Prince Harry, Meghan officially start their non-royal life

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be giving up their senior royal roles to become “financially independent,” it sent shock waves through the British establishment and became the topic of intense debate across the country and beyond.

So much has happened in the weeks since that such questions are no longer top of mind, as the couple said in a statement on Monday ahead of their official transition to being non-working members of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer that in the immediate weeks and months, the focus remains on the global response to Covid-19,” a Sussex spokesperson said. “However, we recognise there are outstanding questions relating to their future beyond their Household transition deadline.”

That future includes no longer using the name “Sussex Royal” for their nonprofit organisation, website or Instagram account, as March 31 marks the end of their time as senior royals and the start of their new life. As the couple officially relinquishes their royal duties, here’s what we can expect to see from their transition.

We’ve seen the wider family put up a united front following what royal sources initially described as “disappointment” and “upset” at the Sussexes’ original bombshell statement in January of this year.

Queen Elizabeth drew the line on Harry retaining any royal appointments, most notably his cherished honorary military titles. The hybrid royal role he had initially carved out for himself clearly wasn’t workable for anyone else, nor was the intention to continue using the brand in his marketing.

As a result, Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness, and will no longer represent the Queen. This doesn’t change Harry’s place in the line of succession, and it doesn’t mean the couple will no longer move in royal circles.

On March 9, as part of their final royal duties, the Sussexes joined everyone from the Queen to the Countess of Wessex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day service.

There was much written about the lack of interaction between the Sussexes and Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. But the bigger message was that while Harry and Meghan may be leaving “the firm” they remain part of the family. — The Mirror