Prince is playing in best position, says Bosso coach

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ head coach, Mandla Mpofu, insists that Prince Dube is being played in his best position at Bosso despite the young forward dazzling in a different role for the Warriors on Sunday.

There was something different about Dube who shone in Warriors’ colours in the Chan clash against Mauritius at the weekend.

He scored a hat-trick and created a host of chances that were wasted by his Warriors teammates, as they dismissed the Indian Ocean islanders 3-1 at Barbourfields Stadium.

He popped up everywhere and was a menace to the Mauritius defence.

Deployed as a false nine in a 4-2-3-1 setup, Dube showed how destructive he can be if given a free role.

Fans were reminded of the Dube who set the Castle Lager Premiership on fire before making a move to South Africa in the 2017 mid-season.

His performance for the Warriors has again raised debate about whether Highlanders are using the forward correctly or not.

Dube, who has struggled for goals in the black and white stripe, has only scored one goal for Bosso this season back in April when they were felled 1-3 by Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

He is probably the most unlucky player in the league, as he has seen over eight efforts on goal finding the upright or crossbar.

Speaking on the player’s performance, Warriors interim coach Rahman Gumbo said:

“I gave the young man a free role because l knew he would be unstoppable in that position. As you saw during that game he was causing all sorts of problems for Mauritius. Before the game, l just told him, go and enjoy yourself on the pitch and he did exactly that.”

Dube’s best position has been the subject of debate for quite some time now, but his club coach believes they are playing him in his best position and it is only a matter of time before he starts scoring for Bosso.

“I’m happy that he scored those goals in national colours. He scored three goals and created seven. I hope he brings that form to the club. The boy is a good player to coach, he has been playing well despite failing to score. We hope that his performance yesterday will boost his confidence going forward. It is a matter of time before he starts scoring for Highlanders,” said Mpofu.

“For me his best position is main striker. l know people have come up with theories where they say we should play him as a central midfielder, winger and many other roles, but I feel his best position is as the top man. I’m confident that he will start scoring for us because he has just been unlucky. Hopefully, the goals yesterday (Sunday) will open the floodgates for him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bosso, who have been inactive for the past two weeks are back in league action when they face Chapungu at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

League debutants, TelOne, will host Chicken Inn at a venue to be announced. — @innocentskizoe.