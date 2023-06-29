Prince Kaybee to headline Victoria Falls Marathon Street Party

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

RUNNERS taking part in the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon on Sunday will have a great way to cool off as the race’s organiser, Econet Wireless has arranged a street party that will be headlined by South African DJ, Prince Kaybee after the race.

The one-day marathon, dubbed as one of the most thrilling races on the continent due to its scenic views, is now Zimbabwe’s largest marathon attracting over 2 500 runners from around the world annually.

The races include a full marathon (42,2kms), half marathon (21,1kms), specially-abled (18kms), and a fun run (7,5kms). The route is varied in terms of terrain, with some incredible scenery and the opportunity to see wildlife along the way.

After the race, people gather at Baobab Primary School for a street party which will start at 6pm. Joining the Club Controller hit-maker on the decks at the party that has been dubbed the “Buddie Beatz Street Party” will be locals, Enzo Ishall, Judgement Yard, ReverB7 and DJ King Her.

DJ Flevah who is part of Judgement Yard promised fireworks at the event which he is not new to.

“I’m excited to be part of this event where I’ll be performing for the second time. It’s every artiste or DJ’s dream to be part of such an event and I’m humbled to have been given this opportunity. As usual, the audience should expect the unexpected,” said DJ Flevah.

Female DJ, King Her said: “I’m excited to be performing at the marathon and representing the female musicians. This will be my first time performing there so I can’t wait to see what the day will bring.”

Prince Kaybee who is known for hit songs, Fetch Your Life, Club Controller, UWrongo and Charlotte, will be returning to Zimbabwe just days after he performed in Harare at the Fiesta Fiesta party. He is an artiste familiar with Vic Falls as he once headlined the Victoria Falls Carnival some years back.

In a statement, Econet Wireless urged people not to miss out on the street party as it will close off the Victoria Falls Marathon in style. — @TashaMutsiba