Prince Phiri appreciates God’s love in new single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Israel-based gospel singer Prince Phiri last Friday released a new single titled Highly Favoured which is an appreciation song to God for all the great things He has done in people’s lives.

The track comes as a build-up to the launch of his album titled God is A Champion which will be unveiled by yearend. Two other songs Hallelujah and My Heart Song featuring Sheli Abraham from Israel will be released as teasers to the album once its production is at an advanced stage.

Phiri who was born in Bulawayo and grew up in Tsakane, South Africa hopes his latest offering will help him connect with his peers and God’s followers.

Speaking from his base in Israel, Phiri said: “Highly Favoured is an appreciation song to God for all the great things He keeps doing for us amid the Covid-19 challenges that we’re facing across the globe.”

Highly Favoured is now available on various digital stores including iTunes and Spotify. It was produced by T Fresh Beats of Troprecords.

The musician who started singing at the age of 15 when he was part of the church choir later joined a number of gospel musical groups. He has shared the stage with a number of gospel music heavyweights like Sipho Makhabane, Takie Ndou and Takesure Zamar Ncube. – @mthabisi_mthire