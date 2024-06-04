Print SA expert to assess White City timing system

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) is this week set to fly in an expert from South Africa to assess the readiness of the electronic timing system at White City Stadium ahead of the Inter-Provincial Championships on Saturday.

NAAZ are hoping to have the gadget in place for the national finals.The electronic timing system has had limited use since its installation for the 2014 African Union Sports Council Region Five (5) Youth Games in the city.

The expert, Campbell Angus Jan is expected in the country on Thursday.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika says they are looking forward to his arrival.

“We are expecting our visitor from South Africa this Thursday morning. Upon arrival he will be going to the stadium to set up the system and check if there are any other problems. Those which he can fix if there he will. The system has not been used for a while and we are hoping that there are not many other problems with the system. We are excited and looking forward to hosting the national championships and hopefully have the timing system functional,” said Madanyika.

The system includes a wireless false start detector, windspeed ultrasonic wind measurement, Macphoto finish timing scoreboard, LED field scoreboard, starting blocks and video wall.

Recently the MacPhoto finish line camera was in Belgium for repairs and should now be fully functional.

When the system was installed in 2014, contractors failed to meet the deadline for completion of the athletics track at White City, leaving only a 100m stretch meeting international standards.

The championships on Saturday will be used as a selection event for the African Senior Championships to take place in Douala, Cameroon from June 20 to 26. – @innocentskizoe