Prison Break in Beitbridge!

26 Oct, 2022 - 17:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A prisoner is on the run after escaping from jail on Monday morning at Zimbabwe Prison Services Prison in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South province.

A manhunt has been launched for Vusumuzi Ndou (26) according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Twitter page.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Vusumuzi Ndou (26), who escaped from ZPCS Beitbridge Prison on 24/10/22 at around 1130 hours. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” Tweeted the police

More to follow . . .

