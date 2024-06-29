Prison officer jailed five years after inmate reports him for theft

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 33-YEAR-OLD correctional officer in the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service was jailed for theft.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), said on 13 April Mpumelelo Dube the accused person escorted a group of six inmates who had gone to offload goods at Matson Investments.

“After offloading the goods, the complainant discovered that various groceries including five Open View Decoders were missing. She did not report the matter but decided to conduct her own investigations first,” said the NPAZ

“The matter came to light on 19 April, when a witness who was among the team of inmates, was granted Presidential Amnesty and went to inform the complainant that the accused person had stolen the decoders. A police report was made, leading to the arrest of Dube and the recovery of the decoders. Total value stolen is ZAR4500 and ZAR 3600 was recovered. The accused person was sentenced to five years imprisonment of which two years were suspended,” said NPAZ