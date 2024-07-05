Prison officers clean up Bulawayo

Diana Baloyi Moyo, Online Writer

ZIMBABWE Prisons Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers based at Magnet House in Bulawayo as a tradition, are today taking part in the National Clean-up.

The officers were sprucing up between 10th and 11th Avenue along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street.

President Mnangagwa decreed that the first Friday of each month is National Clean-up Day.

Speaking during the event, ZPSC Matabeleland North public relations officer Cynthia Magutshwa said: “A few days before the clean-up we move around the city and identify dirty areas and clean them up on the day.

“By cleaning in our uniforms, we inspire citizens in general to clean up their surroundings especially the vendors who were supplied with cleaning equipment by the ZPSC today to also take part in the clean-up campaign. We do this in recognition and respect of our President (Emmerson Mnangagwa).”

11:55