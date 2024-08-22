Prisoners treat at Khami Prison as relatives troop in for Inmates Family Week

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Inmates Family Week is currently underway at the Khami Maximum Prison where family and friends of incarcerated inmates are allowed to visit and interact with them.

The Inmates Family Week runs from 19 to 25 August.

This morning inmates at Khami Medium prison were eagerly waiting for friends and family to visit them as well as bring food and other necessities such as toiletries.

Acting Officer Commanding for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Assistant Commissioner Greenfield M. Bulala to enjoy the Inmates Family Week as use it as a chance to catch up with family and friends.

“This is the time for you to find out what is happening in the outside world from family and friends so that you start preparing for the day you will be released from prison,” he told the intmates.

He also thanked family members for taking their time to visit the inmates.

At Mlondolozi Prison where female inmates and mental health patients are housed, families were also trickling in carrying food parcels.

The prisoners had a chance to eat braaied meat and other goodies that were on offer for sale.