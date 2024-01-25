Prisons gardening project

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) in Gwanda has embarked on a thriving integrated gardening project, which is providing supplementary feeding for inmates and equipping them with knowledge and skills as part of its rehabilitative effort.

The 0,9-hectare project, a model for agro-forestry practice, is being spearheaded by prisoners under the supervision of correctional officers.

In his presentation during a tour of the project by ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu, and Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Nobert Mazungunye, the farm manager, Correctional Officer Kudzaishe Vika said they planted horticulture produce, which includes a variety of vegetables, cowpeas, tomatoes, and cabbage.

There is also an orchard for citrus and mango trees, a fish pond, and a nursery for lemon seedlings.

Correctional Officer Vika said they are focusing on agro forestry.

“We have a variety of projects in this garden and these are crop production where we have covo, spinach, cowpeas, tomatoes and cabbage. We also have a fish pond while a second fish pond is under construction,” he said.

“We recently resuscitated our orchard and we also have a nursery that has lemon seedlings. In terms of our plans, we intend to introduce citrus as well. This project is being done in conjunction with the Forestry Commission.”

Correctional Officer Vika said inmates working in the garden have been trained by relevant stakeholders to run the project.

Deputy Minister Mazungunye commended the work that is being done to equip the inmates with skills.

He said equipping prisoners with life skills is the main component of the rehabilitative process. Deputy Minister Mazungunye said upon their release, inmates have to be reintegrated into society and contribute meaningfully towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

“I’m impressed by the work which is being done here by the prisoners. It shows that the prison is playing its role. The main objective of this rehabilitation process is to ensure that once released the inmates become productive citizens and significantly contribute towards development of the country,” he said.

“Such projects as farming are relevant as they are in line with Government’s development agenda. I’m also pleased that this project is in line with the smart modern farming methods which farmers are being encouraged to adopt.”

Dep Minister Mazungunye said the agricultural projects being run in prisons are also assisting in ensuring that inmates are well fed, an indication that Government is committed to improving their welfare.

Agro-forestry which has been identified as key in sustaining food security and nutrition involves the mixing of crops and or livestock taking advantage of their symbiotic and abiotic interactions.

Planting trees together with crops greatly increases the yield in the field. Research has shown that despite drought, agro-forestry farmers are still able to harvest 80 percent of what they get in a normal rain season.

Agro-forestry also helps farmers to practice agriculture in an environmentally friendly manner and ensure a source of livelihood.

Food security and nutrition remain one of the main thrusts of the Government and is a key deliverable that will ensure the country attains an upper middle-income economy status by 2030.

@DubeMatutu