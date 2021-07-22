‘Private lessons super spreaders’

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has raised concern over the continued holding of extra lessons by some teachers and individuals either within schools or homes saying such conduct is a possible super spreader for Covid-19.

Extra lessons have been on the increase since the Government deferred the re-opening of schools.

The Education Ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said it was illegal for anyone to conduct physical or face to face private lessons.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to reiterate that it is illegal for anyone to conduct face to face private lessons either at any schools or private place. It remains illegal because we need to put all hands-on the deck as a nation to ensure that we manage the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Ndoro.

He said learners were likely to carry the virus and pass it on to parents and the rest of the community due to the illegal activities.

Mr Ndoro said parents should not send their children for private lessons.

“The private lessons have been identified as a monster that is contributing to the spread of Covid-19 and I would like to encourage all parents and guardians to avoid sending their children for private lessons as this might spell disaster,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said those caught doing so will be prosecuted.

“Let us reiterate that we will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are adhered to. We therefore encourage the use of online learning platforms and also use of the ministry online learning platforms. Let us continue taking care of our loved ones until such a time when the Government sees it fit for schools to reopen,” he said.