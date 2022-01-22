Private-public partnership gives rise to luxury resort at council dam

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A PRIVATE public partnership between Gweru City Council and a local company has resulted in the establishment of a luxurious resort at the council-owned Whitewaters Dam.

Located an area of bare rock with a slightly domed profile, the dam along Kwekwe River was constructed in 1948 with the sole purpose of supplying water to Gweru City.

It complements the city’s major water supply dams: Gwenhoro and Amapongobwe.

However, in a bid to raise revenue, Gweru City Council gave a local company Size Investments a long lease to establish the resort.

The company has since committed thousands of United States dollars on a massive investment to make the ordinary dam a resort centre of choice in Gweru and the Midlands province.

As construction was being undertaken, nature was not disturbed so crocodiles, bush bucks, eland among others still call the area their home.

The Village Escape is situated away from the busy city life and is only a 30-minute drive along the Gweru-Mvuma highway.

Its lush and well-manicured lawns as well as Mopani trees among others give the Village Escape a luxurious outlook and creates a serene atmosphere.

From any direction, visitors are greeted with a magnificent view of the mountains in the area.

The Escape consists of several elegantly ethnic furnished rooms with a fusion of Western styles.

Size Investments general manager in charge of hospitality, Mr Tom Nyirenda said the hotel has four tree houses and two holiday houses for those who want to stay overnight.

Crocodiles may be seen at the Village Escape and there are clear signs warning tourists to be extra careful. Mr Nyirenda said during construction, the nature around, that is the trees, ant hills and a stream was not touched so that guests could be in harmony with nature.

For day trippers, the place is always filled every weekend as tourists come for activities such as mountain climbing, horse riding, fishing, swimming among others.

“The Village Escape provides accommodation and hosts high profile meetings, conferences and seminars all year round.

Our facilities are perfect for holiday makers, families, school outdoor trips, campers, church conventions and business retreats,” said Mr Nyirenda.

He said they can accommodate large groups in a marque as to give variety for all types of tourists visiting the Village Escape.

Mr Nyirenda said Whitewaters dam is owned by Gweru City Council which gave Size Investments “a long lease” and they had made investments to make the ordinary dam a resort centre of choice.

“The dam called Whitewaters is owned by Gweru City Council which gave us a very long lease.

This is a business arrangement – a win -win partnership between the local authority and us as the investor.

We pay or remit revenue to the city council as per our agreement meaning we are also playing part as a business venture for the council.

The revenue the council gets from us goes to assist in service delivery and we are proud to be associated with the local authority,” said Mr Nyirenda.

He said they are there to be an investor of choice for the local authority.

The establishment of the Village Escape has led to employment creation for staff drivers, captain of the boat, people who train the horses, housekeepers among others.

Acting town clerk Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe said the local authority is looking at other ways of revenue collection other than relying on ratepayers.

“We are looking at entering into business partnerships with businesses so that we do away with over reliance on residents and companies for revenue for salaries, service delivery and other obligations.

So, this one we have with Size Investments is one of the public private partnerships we have and which we want to do with others in other ventures,” he said.

The acting town clerk could not give more details on the partnership saying he was out of office.