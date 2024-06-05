Proceeds from uxakuxaku, sweets paid my fees — Dr Ndlovu

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

FOR a child in Dolahali area, deep in rural Nkayi, Matabeleland North, dreams of achieving great things could become a reality because of the kindness of a person who understands that no matter where life takes you, never forget where you come from.

Now a holder of a doctorate after being nurtured in the humble classrooms at Dolahali Primary School, Dr Angel Ndlovu visited her former school on Friday to celebrate her birthday and inspire the pupils there.

Dr Ndlovu delivered a powerful message that background does not define a person’s future and shared how her mother sold goods in the community to pay for her and her siblings’ education.

Dr Ndlovu and her siblings pledged to fund the wiring of a classroom block and donated school supplies.

Dr Angel Ndlovu, has inspired confidence in the children of Dolahali, to aim high.

“The foundation of my education was laid in the classrooms you see here. I had to finish my education in the urban areas, but did not feel inadequately equipped to compete at the same level as my urban counterparts.

“The right mindset enabled me to reach my goals, therefore, I want to encourage all the students here to aim very high, be determined and work hard to realise their dreams. It is possible,” she said.

After leaving Dolahali Primary school, Dr Ndlovu completed her primary education at Emganwini Primary School in Bulawayo before proceeding to Nketa Secondary School and Fatima High School.

After completing her high school, she studied at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and recently attained a PhD in Development Studies from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Dr Ndlovu encouraged parents to do all they can to invest in their children’s education. She shared how her mother helped her father raise money to educate all their nine children.

“Most of you who knew my late parents and know that my mother would move around the community selling uxakuxaku and sweets to help pay for our school fees and I can tell you today that all nine of us, me being the youngest, have achieved high-level education. That along with the gospel of Jesus Christ are the greatest inheritance that our parents gave us,” she said.

Through her organisation, Consecrated Work Trust, Dr Ndlovu donated school supplies, including exercise books, pens and other learning materials.

The organisation also pledged to pay school fees for five vulnerable children from the school.

The children’s faces lit up as they received the gifts. They felt empowered and inspired by Dr Ndlovu’s heartfelt gesture.

Parents and guardians who attended the event applauded Dr Ndlovu, saying her gesture would encourage others in positions of privilege to give back and support the education of underprivileged children.

Mr Lawrence Mpofu, a teacher at a local school, said he was challenged to emulate the same.

“I am humbled by this young lady from Dolahali Ward 16. She now holds a PhD and came back to thank the community at large for bringing her up although her parents are both late,” he said.

“She motivated the learners by making them aware that it is possible to achieve great things umuntu evela eDolahali. She gave back to the school that laid the foundation. She also committed herself through Consecrated Work Trust, to help widows and vulnerable children to educate five learners from Dolahali Primary School. This was a heart touching event,” he said.

Another community member, Mrs Buhlebenkosi Hlabangane, said Dr Ndlovu has shown that it doesn’t take much to make a difference in the lives of children.

“As a parent, I am inspired to educate all my children so they can also be like Angel. Hopefully, when they make it, they will also come back and inspire others and that way our area will be progressive,” she said.

“I really applaud this because our children will be motivated and stay away from drugs and substance abuse,” she said.

Chief Dakamela appreciated Dr. Ndlovu’s efforts, saying more people should take a leaf from her and emulate the same.

“The work that you have done for the community did not go unnoticed. We appreciate you for supporting the community and we hope that others take a leaf from what you have done and emulate the same. It does not take much to give back,” he said.

“People always think that to give back, they should have money, but that is not so. Motivation or if I can say, motivational speaking is also giving back because it inspires, especially children, to reach their goals,” he said.

Chief Dakamela is also passionate about uplifting the Nkayi area, especially the Dakamela community in which Dolahali falls under. The chief is undertaking various projects to uplift the area, including the housing scheme for vulnerable groups, the education scheme and Isibaya seNkosi, a fund dedicated to financing developmental projects in the area.