Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe capacitates companies and police to deal with procurement crime

Peter Matika [email protected]

THE Procurement Regulatory Authirity of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is holding a two-day workshop to equip law enforcement agencies and stakeholders with knowledge to prevent procurement crimes.

The workshop is being held at a hotel in Bulawayo.

PRAZ Acting Chief Executive Officer Mr Freddy Ndlovu says the training is essential in preventing crimes related to procurement.

Key issues to be addressed include public procurement legal and regulatory framework, public procurement processes, roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders in public procurement processes and potential areas of abuse in procurement processes.

In attendance are stakeholders from various entities in Zimbabwe.

The workshop is being chaired by Mr Paul Kanumba a Ugandan specialist in the field of procurement.