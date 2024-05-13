Producer Macee shines spotlight on Matabeleland North’s traditions

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

Hailing from Binga and currently residing in Hwange, Matabeleland North province, ambitious filmmaker Mainza Mudenda, known by the moniker Producer Macee, is dedicated to promoting the diverse cultures of the province through film.

At 25 years old, Producer Macee is honing her videography skills while studying Film, Television, and Media Studies at Lupane State University.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Producer Macee expressed her aspiration to highlight the way of life of Zimbabweans in Matabeleland North province to the world.

“I focus on creating short films, videos, and photographs. My inspiration came from watching short films, and I envisioned creating documentaries on various cultures in Mat North, such as Tonga, baNambia, and the San in Tsholotsho, among others,” she explained.

Producer Macee has been actively involved in projects promoting marginalised creatives in Matabeleland North, including the Shangano 17th edition festival and the Hivos project “Rebuilding Spaces and Expressions on Marginalised Creatives in Matabeleland North.”

She is also passionate about promoting female creatives and is working on recording a theatre play titled “Golebi” meaning “a bad year” in English, set in a rural backdrop. Additionally, she is documenting the stories of rural female storytellers who have not had opportunities to showcase their talents in Matabeleland North.

