Producer Ntu2kay dangles R3K to dancers

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Can you dance?

If you think you can, then you better get your groove on and stand a chance to win R3 000.

Bulawayo’s versatile producer Ntuthuko Ndlovu, who reigns by the stage name Ntu2kay, presents Umthandazo Dance Challenge which will be hosted on Instagram.

Competitors will dance to his first track I am Ntu2kay and record videos which they will post on their Instagram pages and tag the young producer.

The challenge ends on September 27.

“Well, the dance challenge is for my track that’s on my latest extended playlist, which I dropped on September 10, titled This Is Ntu2kay. I’m new in the industry and the extended playlist is actually my first. Usiba Entertainment, the record label I’m signed at is owned by an Australia-based Afropop singer, Makhoe Drey. Together, we thought of initiating the challenge in order to introduce me to the industry. Also the fact that it’s a gospel song is deliberated to remind people about God through music.

“The challenge is open for anyone who can dance. All they got to do is record themselves be it an individual or a group, dancing to the song and tag Usiba entertainment on https://instagram.com/usiba_ent?utm_medium=copy_link or tag me on https://www.instagram.com/its_ntu2kay?r=nametag.

“To every dancer out there, get your dancing shoes and cook something up. The outstanding dancer stands a chance to win R3 000 and an Usiba t-shirt of their own size,” said Ntu2kay.

Ntu2kay started producing in May last year with motivation from his family and friends.

“I started producing in May 2020 and the first genre that I was producing was trap and hip-hop. Then I shifted to

Amapiano, Gqom and Afropop because I believe that I should try do all genres so as to see which genre I’m best at.

I started producing with my friend, Panashe Rusike who later on moved to Harare, so I had to ask for my parents to buy me a personal computer. When I started producing for people at home and they used to call me a computer freak because I would spend almost the whole day trying to come up with something new and nice.

“Even my friends would laugh at my produced tracks. Others told me to stop producing because I was producing wrecked music, but that did not stop me from producing. The comments and rejections made me ten times motivated.

“Then in April I got a chance to speak with Makhoe Drey, who was the very same person who made me produce Afropop, through his hit song Smomondiya. He he was impressed by my work and he signed me under his record label.

“My first track with vocals was Family ft Da Cubu (South Africa), which is just a song with a message to all underground producers that there are no boundaries when it comes to producing because we as producers, vocalists, we are a family, we are one,” he said.

The 18-year-old producer said his dream is to work with DJ Tira.

“I want my music to be a genre that inspires people to work hard, and be motivated when listening to it. And by that, the beat itself can be the message without a vocal. I also want to educate the new generation through my music, because I’ve seen that in the new genre, other songs have explicit language, which is not good. I guess you know that the new genre AmaPiano is just fun, not in terms of song but the beat itself.

“My dream since childhood was to work with DJ Tira because he inspires me till today. Then for AmaPiano I wish to work with De Mthuda, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. All I can say is, if you can dream it, do it. There is no obstacle that is too difficult for you to conquer. Always rise to the challenge,” Ntu2kay said. — @SeehYvonne