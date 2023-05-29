Prof Mthuli Ncube empowers women in Cowdray Park

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

WOMEN in Cowdray Park in Bulawayo have been uplifted by Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube after he launched a beauty therapy course.

The Pusheka Girl beauty therapy is located at the DPH church in Cowdray Park and registration, which opens every Monday to Friday, and it’s free.

Professor Ncube is the aspiring Zanu-PF House of Assembly candidate in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The main purpose of the program is to continue promoting youth empowerment while enabling them to work with their hands to make a living, Prof Mthuli Ncube said while posting a poster on his official Twitter handle.

”#Asilavalo As we continue with the plight of Youth Empowerment, we are expanding our courses. Tell a friend to tell a friend, it’s happening in Cowdray Park. Leaving no one and no place behind. Make a living from using your hands,” said Prof Mthuli Ncube.