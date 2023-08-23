Prof Mthuli yet to cast vote

Peter Matika, Online Writer

Professor Mthuli Ncube is among hundreds of voters that are anxiously waiting to cast their votes in Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo.

A Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officer, who preferred anonymity, said ballot papers were yet to arrive for the process.

ZEC has said voting will be extend for all stations that started late due to the ballots issue, to compensate for lost time.

“We have been instructed to hold the process until the papers have arrived from Harare. Until that the process is on hold,” he said.

Professor Mthuli could not be drawn to comment at length as he only said he would linger around and monitor the situation.

“Since the ballots have not arrived, I will be around. I will come back once they are delivered,” he said.

Frustrated voters blamed officials at the polling station for not relaying the information to them as they had been at the station since the crack of dawn.

“This is unacceptable. Why can they not just be open and tell us of what is happening. This is pathetic,” said an angry voter