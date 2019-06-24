Prof Ncube interacts with journalists

Fidelis Munyoro, Harare Bureau

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday held an informal interaction with local and foreign journalists where he spoke on a wide range of issues prevailing in the country’s economy.

He spoke on all economic issues from the new currency, the parallel market, the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, legislation, energy crisis and debt, the surplus or eliminated deficit, restoration of confidence, austerity measures, international deals and civil servants’ salaries among a plethora of issues.

Minister Ncube also had time to field questions from journalists.

The journalists had an understanding of the minister’s trajectory to turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

The interactive meeting, provided both Minister Ncube and the journalists a platform to exchange notes on the situation obtaining in the country.

Minister Ncube said such informal engagement should continue as he finds them both constructive and instructive in the development of the economy and the nation at large.

The Minister, who is expected to leave the country today for China on Government business, said a similar engagement will be held after he presents his mid-year budgetary statement next month

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana also attended the meeting.

Minister Mutsvangwa said she would arrange a similar platform for journalists to meet other ministers. The meeting was oversubscribed as journalists turned in their numbers to meet the minister.