Professional model to share knowledge in new book

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PROFESSIONAL male model, author and fitness coach is set to launch a book titled ‘How to become a professional model’ this Sunday at Open Eye Studio in Bulawayo.

Kampira who joined the modelling industry in 2014 said the book caters for everyone in the modelling business.

“I’ve walked several runways for national and international designers such as Leicco Designs and John C Ablaze (international fashion designer) among others. In the process, I’ve coached over 200 up-and-coming models in Zimbabwe and now, I’ll be launching my debut book to share my knowledge.

“The book is for aspiring, up-and-coming, professional models and model coaches/groomers, agents and those interested to learn about modelling,” said Kampira.

He said in the book lies the key to recognising the full potential of a modelling career.

“You won’t necessarily become a successful model overnight, but you’ll attain good knowledge that will reward you to become one. By applying the guidelines in the book, I’m sure one will succeed in unleashing their potential by acquiring knowledge on how to build their professional brand and become an income-generating model,” said Kampira.

On the day of the book launch, a modelling workshop will be held. Facilitators will include The Crown Hunter, Samantha Tshuma, Pardon Khaya (Elihle Khanye Truth Academy Founder) and Blessy Images.

Kampira said his journey in the industry began by believing in his charisma.

“No one, in particular, inspired me to be a model. I just knew I had the height and good looks. This is what drove me to pursue a career in fashion and fitness because I knew I fitted in and had the capacity to excel.”

A product of former beauty queen Samantha Tshuma’s modelling agency, Open Eye Studio, Kampira who has never contested for any local pageant said he believes the time has come for him to take up such initiatives.

“I haven’t contested in any pageant so I’m engaging my first pageant, Mr Zimbabwe International which is ongoing. I’m one of the finalists. Apart from that, by being a model with Open Eye Studio, I’m teaching aspiring models for free online,” said Kampira. – @mthabisi_mthire