Professionalism attracts sponsorship for Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Cup

Ricky Zililo in Harare

GOOD governance and sound competition have been the biggest factors taken into consideration by Coca-Cola Zimbabwe to keep on sponsoring the Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Cup through their Bonaqua brand.

Coca-Cola and Schweppes through the Bonaqua product, have been joined by EcoCash, CFAO Motors, Rooney’s Events and Cimas iGo to sponsor the 15th edition of the Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Cup.

The continental competition that has drawn participants from across the globe will be held on April 1 in Nyanga.

Faith Nehanda of Coca-Cola said they cannot attach monetary value to the nine-year partnership as title sponsors of the Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Cup which has grown massively over the years.

“Coca-Cola and Schweppes through the Bonaqua brand are happy to invest in sports. Globally, Coca-Cola sponsors various sporting events including the Fifa World Cup and the Olympics. We are proud of our nine-year relationship with the triathlon sport in Zimbabwe. We have sponsored the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup that takes place at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga for three years with Schweppes water and are in the sixth year with, making it the prestigious event on more than 60 percent of the times since inception 17 years ago.

We have been together for nine consecutive years. Our sponsorship and association continue to grow such that putting a monetary value may not do our partnership justice. We love the triathlete’s essence as they compete with the spirit of enthusiasm, fairness and sportsmanship.

“One of the key reasons that inspires us to continue with the partnership is the professionalism exhibited by the Triathlon Association of Zimbabwe and the organisers of this jam-packed action-filled sport Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup multi-sports festival,” said Nehanda.

She said as Coca-Cola, they believe that sport is an essential part of people’s livelihood and as such, triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running aligns well with their Bonaqua brand.

Rick Fulton, the Bonaqua Troutbeck Triathlon Africa Cup convener hailed their partnership with their sponsors and revealed that 15 countries have confirmed that they will be sending athletes for the April 1 event.

Participants who have confirmed are from Morocco, Togo, South Africa, Netherlands and Japan among other countries.

Fulton said the planning process to stage a world class event has been intense in the last six months, adding that they’ve gained momentum.

“This is the 15th year of running this event, 15 consecutive years as Africa Triathlon Cup. We’ve staged other events at Troutbeck but obviously the sequence of 15 years as a continental cup at that level is a great legacy for us. It is the longest standing event of this kind on the African continent which we’re proud of. In 2007 World Triathlon started this generation of continental cups as part of their development programmes to develop points for ranking system.

“I’m very happy to inform everyone that at this moment more than 30 days away from the event we already have 25 elite athletes registered for the event, seven juniors as well. Those 25 elite athletes constitute elite men and elite women who will be racing in elite level races. They represent 15 different countries. So the start list is very good. We think we’re going to have good numbers and with 30 days before the event,” Fulton said.

The competition is part of the 2024 Olympic circle qualification process, with a number of young athletes who will compete in Nyanga hoping to start their journey to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Fulton said for Zimbabwe perspective, the Nyanga competition will give the country’s up and coming athletes an opportunity to race at world class venue and world class event. — @ZililoR