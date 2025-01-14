Professor Edson Gandiwa appointed ZimPark boss

Raymond Jaravaza – [email protected]

PROFESSOR Edson Gandiwa has been appointed the director general of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) with immediate effect.

Prof Gandiwa takes over from Dr Fulton Mangwanya who was recently appointed the position of director general of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) by President Mnangagwa.

“Professor Gandiwa has over 20 years of experience in wildlife conservation and higher education. Previously, Professor Gandiwa served as Director of Scientific Services at ZimParks (January 2021-January 2025); Associate Professor, Inaugural Executive Dean and Full Professor in the School of Wildlife, Ecology and Conservation at Chinhoyi University of Technology (May 2013-January 2021), Ecologist and Senior Ecologist based in Gonarezhou National Park (Chiredzi) at ZimParks (October 2004-April 2013),” said ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo in a statement.

Prof Gandiwa holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in Wildlife Conservation and Management from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands (2013), a Master of Science Degree in Tropical Resource Ecology (with merit) from the University of Zimbabwe (2007), and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Environmental Science and Health (with first class) from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Zimbabwe (2004).

Prof Gandiwa has (co) authored over 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

His research interests include biodiversity and wildlife conservation, protected area management, community-based natural resource management, ecotourism and media framing of wildlife conservation.

He is the chairperson of the African Elephant Fund Steering Committee under the United Nations Environment Programme (Nairobi, Kenya) and sits on several boards.