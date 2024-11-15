Professor Makhurane Technovation Centre at Nust officially opens

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE state-of-the-art Professor Phineas Mogorosi Makhurane Technovation Centre at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo has been commissioned by President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa expressed satisfaction with the innovations at the institution.

The ceremony was attended by members of late Professor Makhurane’s family.

Briefing journalists after touring the innovation centre, President Mnangagwa said the vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo was there to stay at the institution.

Independent contractors took 15 years to reach 60 percent completion before they abandoned the Technovation Centre.

However, with financial support from the Government and guidance from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Nust adopted a new model which has seen it taking over all construction projects.