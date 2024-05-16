Professor Mthuli Ncube to meet Women’s League

Peter Matika, [email protected]

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is set to address a Women’s League meeting in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The meeting will be held at the Large City Hall.

The main focus of the meeting will be on women’s empowerment, projects, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) and the vital role women play in Zimbabwe’s development.

“The meeting will discuss various initiatives to support women in all aspects of life, including economic opportunities, education, and healthcare. Also in attendance will be SMEs, Women’s Microfinance Bank, officials from the Ministry of Youth and ZIMRA officials among other key stakeholders,” read a statement from his Ministry.

“Prof. Ncube’s commitment to empowering women and those living with disabilities is part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure inclusive growth and prosperity for all Zimbabweans.”

“By engaging with the Women’s League and promoting women empowerment, the Minister aims to create a brighter future for women and contribute to the overall progress of the nation,” read the statement.

The event seeks to provide a platform for women to share their experiences, voice their concerns and collaborate on finding solutions to the challenges they face.

