Professor Mthuli Ncube tours new-look Arenel plant in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is today touring Arenel, a confectionery manufacturing plant that has diversified operations.

Despite some economic shocks, the company is doing well and has installed new equipment.

It is now manufacturing sweets, biscuits, mahewu, soft drinks, salad creams, macaroni, and mealie meal among other products.

The company’s senior executives are taking the minister through their operations.