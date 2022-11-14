Professor Ncube backs budding artistes, describes arts sector as potential employer if capacitated

Simba Jemwa, Chronicle Reporter

SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Sibonokuhle Sitsha is a young aspiring musician looking to make her name in the industry.

But for all intents and purposes, this could very well be a dream that may not be attained given the high cost of music production in the country.

After all, her father, Clive is a gardener and vendor in Hillside while her mother is a maid.

Yesterday Sibonokuhle’s dream came closer to becoming a reality when she received a full set of music recording equipment comprising a laptop, audio box, mixer, microphone and microphone stand courtesy of Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube who acquired the equipment to go towards the development of the arts sector in Bulawayo.

The Tennyson Primary School pupil has already released a single, Baphi Abadala which was written by musician King Chico.

Speaking to the news crew after the presentation ceremony, the very talented and smart young girl said: “I am happy that ubaba (Professor Ncube) has given me these things.

“They will make it easier for me to record my music and also record for other people in the neighbourhood.”

Mr Clive Sitsha, her father, a gardener and vendor in the neighbourhood, was very emotional while accepting the equipment on behalf of his daughter.

Himself a maskanda artiste, Sitsha said this will go a very long way in the development of his daughter as an artiste as well as other aspiring musicians who will come and record with them.

“We are very grateful to the Minister for this gesture and I promise you that it will be put to good use. We were told that this was not just for us but we can charge other artists to use the equipment to record their work which will benefit everyone,” said Sitsha.

At the presentation ceremony in Hillside at Silobuhle’s home, Professor Mthuli Ncube, yesterday pledged his commitment to improving the arts industry in Bulawayo and began with the presentation of the five sets of music recording studio equipment to different beneficiaries including the seven-year-old starlet.

Prof Ncube was in the company of Young Women 4 ED Bulawayo province chairperson, Sandra Ndebele as he presented Sibonokuhle with the music recording equipment comprising a laptop, microphone and stand, audio box and mixer.

According to Ndebele who coordinated the process of identifying beneficiaries, the equipment will be used to establish a music recording studio for anyone who needs it under the management of the beneficiary.

“We hope that the beneficiaries will be capacitated and be able to earn a decent living from this equipment. Even though we have given this equipment to these individual beneficiaries, they must avail them to other users and operate the studios like any other music recording studio,” said Ndebele.

Young Sitsha regaled the invited guests who included ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province Information and Publicity Secretary, Archibald Chiponda who was in his home ward (Ward 5), provincial Youth League chairman, Freedom Murechu and his secretary for security, Godknows Mdhari.

Prof Ncube described the arts sector as a potential employer if capacitated.

“As the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, it is my responsibility to identify and support sectors that can provide employment as well as contribute to the GDP.

And the arts sector is one such sector. Growth in this industry has been slow because of the lack of support .

When Sandra as chairperson of Young Women 4 ED in the province approached me and told of the challenges faced by artists in the province and beyond, I felt compelled to play my part in addressing these challenges,” said Prof Ncube.

Minister Ncube also presented similar equipment to under privileged beneficiaries in Cowdray Park, Nkulumane and Thorngroove suburbs. @RealSimbaJemwa