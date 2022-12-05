Progressive Horticulture Garden farmers diversify

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

PROGRESSIVE Horticulture Garden farmers in Gwanda have diversified from crop production to focus more on massive fruit production.

With over 200 mature fruit trees such as guava, banana and citrus varieties, 180 of which were planted in December 2020 as part of the National Tree Planting Day, farmers say the project has become a viable source of livelihood.

Through assistance from the Forestry Commission, members have now opened a citrus seedling nursery where they are targeting to plant 20 000 citrus seedlings, which they will sell as part of the agro-forestry project.

Progressive Horticulture Garden was established in 2019 in Bethel Village, Ward 14 with assistance from Hand in Hand Zimbabwe under the Green Enterprise initiative, which seeks to address climate change challenges.

The garden project which has 42 members, is set to become a model for agro-forestry practise and be replicated across Matabeleland South province.

Agro-forestry has been identified as a critical pillar in sustaining food security and nutrition.

Planting trees together with crops greatly increases the yield in the field. Research has shown that agro-forestry farmers in drought situations still get up to 80 percent of what they get in a normal season.

Agro-forestry also helps farmers to practice agriculture in an environmentally friendly manner and ensure a source of livelihood.

Food security and nutrition remains one of the main thrusts of the Government and is a key deliverable that will ensure the attainment of an upper middle-income economy status by 2030.

Progressive Garden chairperson, Ms Atalia Moyo said having seen the benefits of tree production, they have dedicated half of their 0,8-acre garden towards tree production.

“Ever since this garden was established our livelihoods have improved and it has become a major source of income for us. We grow the usual crops found in all gardens but we have gone a step further to also mainstream fruit tree production and seedling production,” she said.

“We’re grateful because the Forestry Commission has come in with a programme to help upscale our seedling production at our nursery. Under this project we will nurture citrus fruit seedlings and we have already started planting some. The target is for us to reach 20 000 seedlings and I know that we can reach it.”

Project secretary, Ms Susan Dube, said they have been trained on tree and seedling production, which has made their project a success.

Forestry Commission Matabeleland South provincial manager, Mr Bekezela Tshuma said the farmers have shown great potential in tree production.

“Citrus seedlings are in demand and this means the farmers will realise good profits. We will help farmers to access markets where they can sell their seedlings. It’s important for farmers to improve the quality of their trees through budding so that they can be competitive in the market,” he said.

Mr Tshuma said farmers across the province were embracing agro-forestry as they realised that tree production has good returns. — @DubeMatutu