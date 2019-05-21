Project Ngoma to launch debut album

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

NEWLY established Afro-pop band, Project Ngoma, is set to launch their debut album Ngoma iNgoma at the Bulawayo Theatre on May 30.

Project Ngoma is a seven-piece ensemble that has members Blessing “Stot Bass” Sitotombe (bass guitarist and vocals), Tiyelani Chauke (keyboard and vocals), Samuel Siwela (lead guitarist and lead vocals), Obey Mudiwa (drummer), Prince Joel Nyoni (auxiliary keyboards and vocals), Carlos Jiri (percussion and lead vocals) and De Lukes (mbira and lead vocals).

Mainly focused on the Afrocentric sound with strong influence from Zimbabwe music styles such as mbira, Tuku Music, Chimurenga, African Pop styles, Tribal House and Jit, the group intends to revive fallen legends’ (Oliver Mtukudzi, Chiwoniso Maraire, Andy Brown, Bhundu Boys) music with this album.

The group’s spokesperson, Stot Bass, said the album which contains tracks Xenophobia, Remekedza, Ngifuna Wena, Masango, Umama, Iwe, Amalobolo, Change and Ngilombuzo was inspired by the richness of Zimbabwean and African music.

“Ngoma iNgoma was inspired by the richness of the Zimbabwean and African cultural music as well as the need for continuity in our music culture in Zimbabwe.

Our nation is rich in diverse music styles and genres which make up part of our heritage and hence should be passed down through generations.

“This is why we’re following in the footsteps of our elders and seniors who made ‘original African informative’ music,” said Stot Bass.

With music sung in Ndebele, Shona and English, Stot Bass said their aim was to create music that speaks about love and unity.

“We create music that speaks on equality, unity and love. We would like the world as well as the generation that will follow us to hear and know of African sounds and rhythms,” said Stot Bass.