Prolonged dry spell from tomorrow until early February

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

RAINS that have been pounding Bulawayo and the rest of the country are expected to end today and may resume early next month, weather experts have announced.

In a statement, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said there will be a prolonged dry spell from tomorrow January 19 to February 2.

“On Thursday, January 18 (today), there will be localised heavy rains and thunderstorms coupled with windy and mild conditions. From Friday (tomorrow), the atmosphere becomes less moist leading to mostly sunny and hot conditions from January 21,” said the Met Department.