Prominent Bulawayo businessman Shandirai Musarurwa dies

Nokuthaba Brita Ncube, [email protected]

PROMINENT Bulawayo businessman Shandirai Onward Musarurwa has died.

Mr Musarurwa reportedly succumbed to heart failure this Friday morning.

Local businessman and ward 25 councillor Cde Tavengwa Zidya confirmed the passing on of Mr Musarurwa, describing him as a lovely father who played a crucial role in guiding them.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Mr Musarurwa, he was a lovely father figure who would guide us and as a community we are crying with the Musarurwa family during this difficult time,” he said.