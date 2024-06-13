Prominent Bulawayo lawyers deregistered

Patrick Chitumba, Online Writer

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe has deregistered two top Bulawayo lawyers amid allegations of misconduct.

The deregistered lawyers are Mrs Doreen Vundhla Phulu, the wife of the recently appointed Citizens Coalition for Change Senator Kacaca Phulu, of Vundhla- Phulu and Partners and Mr Brighton Ndove of Ndove and Associates.

Mrs Vundhla –Phulu was deregistered on April 3 2024, while Mr Ndove was deregistered on October 25, 2023.

“Notice is hereby given that the under-listed legal practitioners were deregistered. Accordingly, they are no longer entitled to do any legal work on behalf of the public. Members of the public are warned from engaging them to do any legal services on their behalf,” reads a notice from the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Mrs Vundhla-Phulu faces accusations of allegedly defrauding numerous clients out of properties and money.

“Furthermore, those persons who are owed money by Mrs Doreen Vundhla- Phulu are advised to approach the curator Mr V Majoko of Majoko and Majoko Legal Practitioners while those who are owed money by Mr Brighton Ndove are advised to approach a curator Mr Job Sibanda of Job Sibanda and Associates.”

Meanwhile, the Law society has further reported that while another Bulawayo-based lawyer, Mr Tungamirai Nyengera is still registered, he is unlicensed with the society, hence not permitted to practice as a lawyer.

“The public is further advised that Mr Tungamirai Nyengera is still registered, however, he has not renewed his Practicing Certificate with the Law Society of Zimbabwe for 2024 and he is therefore not entitled to offer legal services to clients,” reads the notice.