NEW: Prominent economist John Robertson dies

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S illustrious economist and commentator Mr John Robertson has died.

He was 84.

Mr Robertson who was the guest speaker at the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe annual congress late last year, died yesterday morning at his home in Harare after suffering from stroke.

“Mr Robertson died on Sunday morning at his home in Harare after suffering a stroke several weeks ago.

“The lionised economist was guest speaker at the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe congress held in Harare late last year.

“The tourism sector mourns the economist for his contribution in the country’s economic matters. He was an avid follower of travel and hospitality issues,” said the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority head of corporate communications, Mr Godfrey Koti.

