Prominent farmer dies in traffic accident

A PROMINENT Insiza and former national Seedco Farmer of the Year Mr Jonathan Silumbula Nsingo on Saturday tragically died in a road traffic accident just after Chalets leisure centre along the Bulawayo-Harare road.

He was 79.

Mr Nsingo was on his way to Bulawayo after attending a crucial farmers meeting in Gweru which was addressed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Professor Obert Jiri.

Mr Nsingo was adjudged as the overall best farmer in maize production in the 2000/2001 farming season where he was capped and congratulated by the late former President Robert Mugabe at the then Sheraton hotel, now Rainbow Towers.

For his sweat Mr Nsingo received a tractor and a cow holding cage which unfortunately never got to his Gwatemba Malole Farm in Insiza district.

“Our father was always talking about his prize which he never received. We still don’t know what happened to those prizes but sadly the old man is no more without receiving his prizes for his sweat,” said Mr Nsingo’s son and family spokesperson Busani.

Mr Nsingo’s ingenuity in farming saw him becoming the second black auctioneer and first black paymaster in the country.

Mr Nsingo leaves behind a widow Mrs Veronica Nsingo, eight children of five boys, three girls as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at his Gwatemba Farm on Saturday.

Mourners are gathered at House number 30633 Entumbane suburb.