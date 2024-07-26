Prominent Zvishavane businessman Chikozho commits suicide

Midlands Bureau

Tragedy struck on Wednesday afternoon when prominent businessman and bus operator, Alphabet Chikozho (60), is suspected of having taken his own life by shooting himself in his car, which was parked on a layby along the Zvishavane-Masvingo highway.

The sudden and shocking death was confirmed by Midlands’s provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Chikozho also had a fleet of haulage trucks and retail shops in and around Zvishavane.

“I can confirm having received a report of sudden death by a suspected shooting. A dead body was discovered in a motor vehicle parked at a layby along Zvishavane – Masvingo road on Wednesday at about 1200 midday,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said on Tuesday around 6:30 pm, the businessman who operated the popular Chikozho Bus Services informed his wife that he was contemplating taking his own life.

“The now deceased, Alphabet Chikozho, a Zvishavane businessman informed his wife that he wanted to commit suicide for an undisclosed issue. He was refrained by his wife and the two retired to bed,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said on the fatal day, Chikozho drove out in his Toyota Hilux motor vehicle from his place of residence.

He said Chikozho called his wife and informed her that he was proceeding to their rural home in Chivi.

“He was found dead around midday in his car, parked at a layby which is about 10km from Zvishavane, while seated on the driver’s seat,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said a revolver firearm loaded with five rounds of ammunition was on his lap while one spent cartridge was found in the motor vehicle and the body had blood clots on the mouth.

“The matter was reported to the police and investigations will seek to establish what actually happened, leading to his death. The dead body was placed in Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary where it is awaiting post-mortem,” said Insp Mahoko.