Promoter, Difa supports Magwaza’s 12th album recording

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA musician Clement Magwaza has started working on his 12th album titled Thathumbeke with the help of arts promoter, Difference “Difa” Dube who is financing the recording.

The seven-track album which will be launched in South Africa at Underground Hillbrow Theatre on November 28 is a follow up to his previous album, Izululiyeza.

Among the tracks is Thandani Abahlabeli which speaks of the need for people to support artistes in order for them to make it in the cutthroat industry. Other tracks are Sanomalizwe, Madala boy, Thathumbeke, Umzila wez’nyamazana, Ngingahlalahlala and Nkoliwe.

Speaking from Johannesburg where he is putting final touches on the album at Studio55, Magwaza said fans will be in for a rare treat this festive season.

“The album is definitely going to turn the heat up as it has hot tracks. It mainly encourages the public to support artistes, just like what Difa is doing for us (musicians) as we are on a mission to entertain and comfort societies.

“The album also touches on the need for people to fight to have stable relationships as this stability brings about respect in homeswhich in turn, contributes to the society’s way of living,” said Magwaza.

The Kokotsha hit–maker said he poured his heart out on this album as he had ample time to work on it during the lockdown. He went on to thank Difa who is well known for supporting careers of most artistes from Plumtree through financing their various projects.

“I’d like to thank Difa for supporting us each and every time we need to promote our workconsidering that this is something we live for,” said the thankful rhumba star.

On his part, Difa who is based in the United Kingdom said he would continue supporting local artistes as it is his wish to see them prosper. He however said the Covid-19 pandemic had stalled him as he had to put some projects on hold.

“Covid stalled my support for the arts sector as I’d many plans but had to shelve some of them. I wanted to do something with Dubia Masters and we couldn’t. I’ve only managed to help a couple of guys release their albums with Magwaza being the latest one as we’ve been working together since 2017.”

Difa who hails from Jutshume village in Bulilima has been a saviour for many artistes who hail from the Bulilima and Mangwe districts as he has helped them financially and also by buying them musical equipment and giving them advice.

Those who have benefitted immensely include high rising Zimbabwe Rhumba musician Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu, Tornado Heroesand Gwese Super Sounds. – @mthabisi_mthire.