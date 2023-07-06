Promoting healthy lifestyles in Beitbridge

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

YOUNGSTERS in Zezani District in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South who are involved in sport, have received material and financial support through an initiative aimed at nurturing talent in the area and promote healthy lifestyles.

The youth empowering project is spearheaded by Zanu-PF aspiring candidate for Gwanda- Tshitaudze Constituency Fisani Moyo who has made it a point that he uplifts previously marginalised communities through sport.

Throughout the months of May and June, 12 netball and 18 football teams drawn from nearby villages competed on a weekly basis.

Drawing from the on-going anti-drugs campaigns, players were also exposed to information and educational material to aide in their knowledge of how to combat drugs and substance abuse.

Although the competition was more of a stage to bring the youth closer to sport, Moyo said he wanted to work with community in fostering a healthy standard of living.

“Above all the playing and social networking that were made, what became essential to all was the campaign on ending alcohol and drug abuse among our young people.

We used sport, in particular netball and football to expose talent at the same time make youth know what is important in life. Partaking in sport makes one live a healthy and be a responsible citizen,” said Moyo from his base at the Gwanda-Tshitaudze Constituency.

He said, going forward, the games will be a regular feature.

“These games will be organised from time to time as we seek to support the growth of our young people. We endeavor to keep them busy and use sport as a vehicle of emancipation, unity and development. I am proud of the way the young people of Zezani and the elders received the call to participate at these community games.

Sport has the capacity to change lives for the better,” said Moyo.

One of the tournament organisers, Terrorboy Mukwevho said they are grateful for the support they are getting from Moyo.

“Moyo is a man of his word. Here he is using sport to develop sporting talent in Zezani and surrounding areas. We really appreciate his effort,” Mukwevho said.

Teams that participated had a share of prizes amounting to more than R17 000 that included uniforms, balls and other game accessories.