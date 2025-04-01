Prophet Bothwell Phiri’s case sent for further scrutiny

Peter Matika, [email protected]

The case involving the founder and leader of River of Life International Church Pastor Bothwell Phiri, has been sent for is further investigation, as the matter is still yet to be heard in the court of law.

The clergyman is facing charges of attempted murder after a near-fatal incident in which he allegedly accidentally shot his son, mistaking him for a home intruder.

The courts have identified ambiguities in the case that require further examination.

Phiri, 57, is yet to appear in the matter, which has drawn great public interest.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the development, saying that Phiri was due to appear in court on Thursday, only to have the matter sent back for further scrutiny.

“I can confirm that the suspect was due to appear in court on Thursday, but the matter was then referred back for further investigation. He will appear in court soon,” said Comm Nyathi.

The incident in which Phiri allegedly shot his son Jordan, 29, occurred a fortnight ago at his residence in Kumalo suburb.

According to police in Bulawayo, the incident happened when Jordan returned home late from the family’s plot in Esigodini.

Finding the house locked, he attempted to enter through a window, prompting his father to mistake him for an intruder.

Armed with his legally registered firearm, Pastor Phiri shot his son in the groin. Upon realising his error, he rushed his son to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for treatment.