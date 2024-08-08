Prophet Bruce Edwards to break the silence on men’s mental health issues

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Mental health among men has often been overlooked, but Prophet Bruce Edwards, a prominent figure in Bulawayo, is taking a stand to bring this issue into the spotlight.

On August 30, Prophet Edwards will host a pivotal event aimed at addressing men’s mental health challenges.

The event, themed “Men’s All Night Prayer”, will be held at the Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC) headquarters in the city. This conference is designed to challenge the traditional patriarchal belief that men should not express their emotions or seek help.

“The mentality that men should not cry or seek help has contributed to rising depression rates among men,” Prophet Edwards said.

“In today’s world, mental health for men is not a luxury but a necessity. Many young men struggle with destructive habits because they internalise their issues. This conference aims to address these challenges and foster societal development.”

Prophet Edwards encouraged men to attend in large numbers to discuss and tackle these critical issues.

“The event seeks to create a supportive environment where men can openly address their mental health and work towards solutions.”