Prophet jailed 20 years for raping a 15 year old congregant

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 40-YEAR-OLD man who claims to be a prophet raped a 15 year old congregant and promised to buy her a cellphone if she did not disclose the issue to anyone.

The self-proclaimed prophet failed to use his supposed divine powers to see that that act would result in him being jailed for 20 years.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 16 June the 15 year old complainant attended a church service where the accused person “prophesied” that she needed exorcism for three days to deal with purported evil spirits that were tormenting her.

“When the complainant attended the exorcism session the following day she was told to return alone on 22 June. On that day, the accused person directed the complainant to a Muhacha tree in the bush where he was going to pray for her.”

“When they got to the tree the accused person covered the complainant’s face with a cloth before ordering her to kneel down. He made her lie down on a piece of cloth before he removed her clothes and raped her.”

“The complainant cried out for help but no one came to her rescue. The accused person promised to buy her a brand new phone in exchange for her silence. The matter came to light when the complainant returned home and confided in her friend, leading to the accused person’s arrest. The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment,” said NPAZ