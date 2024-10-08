Prophet Madungwe the “Heaven Army Commander” arrested for driving without a licence

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a shocking turn of events, Prophet Talent Madungwe, a prominent spiritual leader from Harare’s Hatfield suburb, found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly side-swiping a Nissan vehicle in his Toyota Aqua near Harare.

The self-styled prophet is known for claiming to be part of a heavenly legion that regularly meets with God to make decisions about mortals.

He calls himself Heaven Army Commander or Heaven Defence Deputy Minister.

Madungwe allegedly drove without a licence and caused an accident.

Negligent driving is considered an offence, and driving without a valid license is prohibited. Offenders may face penalties.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said, “Prophet Talent Madungwe (38) from Hatfield, in Harare, was brought before the Epworth Magistrates’ Court facing 2 counts of contravening the Road Traffic Act i.e. driving without a valid licence and negligent driving.

“On the 6th of August 2024, at around 1020 hours, the accused person was driving a Toyota Aqua out of his home turning right and he side-swiped a Nissan NP300 single cab along a strip road next to Airport road coming from the south heading towards Harare CBD. The vehicle sustained minor damage on the load box. The accused person was driving without a valid licence.

“Madungwe person was remanded to the 9th of October for sentencing.”

In May 2024, Madungwe reportedly fell afoul of his landlord after failing to pay rent for four months, as he claimed he was being targeted by the devil.