Prophet Madungwe the “Heaven Army Commander” sentenced to 10 months for driving without a licence

Sinokubonga Nkala, [email protected]

Prophet Talent Madungwe (38) from Hatfield, Harare, was sentenced by the Epworth Magistrates’ Court for driving without a valid license and negligent driving, receiving a wholly suspended 4-month imprisonment for the first count and 6 months imprisonment with conditions for the second count.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority said “On the 6th of August 2024, at around 1020 hours, the accused person was driving a Toyota Aqua out of his home turning right and the side swiped a Nissan NP300 single cab along a strip road next to Airport Road coming from the south heading towards Harare CBD. The vehicle sustained minor damage on the load box. The accused person was driving without a valid licence.”

“He was sentenced to a wholly suspended 4 months imprisonment for the first count, on condition that he does not commit an offence involving negligent driving in the next 5 years. For count 2, He was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment of which 3 months were suspended for 5 years. The remaining 3 months were suspended on condition that he completes 105 hours of community service.”

The self-styled prophet is known for claiming to be part of a heavenly legion that regularly meets with God to make decisions about mortals.

He calls himself Heaven Army Commander or Heaven Defence Deputy Minister.

In May 2024, Madungwe reportedly fell afoul of his landlord after failing to pay rent for four months, as he claimed he was being targeted by the devil.