Prophet rapes and impregnates minor

Kumbirai Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

A self-styled prophet from the Johane Masowe Chishanu sect in Chirumhanzu district allegedly raped a 15-year-old old girl and threatened her with madness if she reported the matter.

Pepukayi Mutambu (39) from Hoto village under Chief Hama in Chirumhanzu district appeared before Mvuma magistrate Mrs Constance Mutandwa facing one count of rape.

He was not asked to plead.

Mutambu was remanded in custody to June 9 when he will be expected to bring a legal representative he requested.

It is the State case that Mutambu is a member of a village beef committee. The villagers allegedly slaughtered a cow and Mutambu offered free services of his refrigerator.

So some villagers left their meat in his fridge.

The court heard that on Valentine’s day – the complainant – name withheld to protect her identity – together with her young uncle were sent to collect some meat for supper.

Upon arrival, Mutambu allegedly sent the complainant’s uncle to his shrine with some words to the congregants who were gathered there.

The complainant allegedly entered the room where the fridge was to collect meat.

The court heard that Mutambu allegedly followed her inside, closed the door and played music on full blast and raped the minor.

Mutambu then allegedly took the girl’s undergarments and threatened to use them to kill her or make her mad in the event that she dares to disclose the matter or refuse to sleep with him again.

Mutambu allegedly raped the minor three more times.

The court heard that the teenage girl fell pregnant.

She disclosed her ordeal to her parents and the matter was reported at Charandura Police station on March 22.

Mutambu was trapped and arrested at the complainant’s house where he intended to give them a bribe of US$185.

The court heard that Mutambu allegedly threatened the complainant and her mother with madness and death unless the matter was withdrawn.

The complainant tested positive for pregnancy at Charandura Hospital.

The pregnancy was later terminated on April 13.

The state was represented by Tafadzwa Zulu.