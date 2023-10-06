Prophet “rapes” woman under pretext of healing her

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A SELF proclaimed prophet has been arrested after allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman who is a member of his church.

The victim reported Madzibaba Prophet Abraham to the police at Mzilikazi on October 4.

In a statement, Police said the incident occurred last year when the woman sought healing for a menstrual problem.

“Sometime in March 2022 at around 1000 hours, the complainant went to attend a church service at an open space in Nkulumane 12 which was presided over by the accused person. After the church service at around 1400 hours, the complainant told the Madzibaba that she was having menstrual problems and needed cleansing. The accused person asked the complainant to accompany him to an unknown address in Nkulumane 12 to collect some concoction to cleanse her.

“Upon arrival, they entered into a room and the accused person locked the door. He proposed love to the complainant and it was turned down. The accused person then grabbed the complainant’s hands, pushed her to the bed and raped her once without protection.

“After the act, the accused person forced the complainant to bathe.

“Thereafter the accused person threatened the complainant with unspecified action if she disclosed the matter to anyone and ordered her to go home.

“The matter came to light sometime in October 2022 when her mother based in Namibia discovered that the complainant was pregnant and questioned her.

She disclosed the matter and she advised her to report the matter upon her return to Zimbabwe.

“On 04 October 2023, the complainant reported the matter at ZRP Mzilikazi and was referred to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination,” reads the statement.