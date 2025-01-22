Prophet releases book to help followers enhance spiritual journeys

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Renowned spiritual leader, Prophet Bruce Edwards, has launched a new book titled 40 Days of Prayer and Fasting, coinciding with his church’s ongoing prayer and fasting initiative.

The Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC), headquartered in Bulawayo, began its 40-day spiritual exercise on January 13, set to conclude on February 21.

Prophet Edwards, who has gained significant online popularity, hopes the book will inspire readers to renew their connection with God and realign their spiritual priorities.

The book, Prophet Edwards said, serves as a comprehensive guide for individuals seeking to enhance their spiritual journey through structured prayer and fasting. It includes daily devotionals, scripture readings and practical tips for effective fasting.

“The book emphasises seeking God’s guidance, repentance and surrendering to His will. The goal is to cultivate a closer relationship with God, experience spiritual breakthroughs and seek His direction in various areas of life,” said Prophet Edwards.

He highlighted the health benefits of fasting, calling it a “system of detoxification in a world of fast foods” that aids in rebooting the immune system.

“Unguarded appetites are the number one enemy of our progress. Every failure is traceable to unguarded passions — whether it’s sexual desires, cravings for food, resources, or acceptance. Fasting restores our focus and helps us prioritise what truly matters,” he said.

A transformational leader and sought-after minister, Prophet Edwards is dedicated to ushering an End Time Revival.

As the founder and president of KEC, he has earned a reputation as a revolutionary thinker and catalyst for change.

His work extends beyond the church, consulting with civic, non-profit and religious organisations globally. —@mthabisi_mthire