Prophet Walter Magaya in financial trouble, could lose stadium and hotel

Online Reporter

LEADING Zifa presidential candidate Prophet Walter Magaya may lose hotel and Heart Stadium over a US$420 000 debt he allegedly owes a finance house in Harare.

The High Court of Zimbabwe’s Commercial Division ruled that Magaya’s Heart Stadium and hotel could be sold to settle what he owes GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited.

The ruling was made on October 9 after Magaya’s company Planet Africa (Pvt) Ltd and Tendai Magaya allegedly defaulted and were ordered to pay the costs of the suit on a legal practitioner and client scale.

Atherstone and Cook’s legal practitioners were given an irrevocable special power of attorney to sell property called the Remainder of Stand 166 of Prospect measuring 3,2323 hectares.